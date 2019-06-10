Peter Tshidi is new general manager at Sun International’s Wild Coast Sun.

Durban - There is a new man at the helm of Sun International’s Wild Coast Sun, Peter Tshidi. Tshidi took the position of general manager last month, returning to the Sun International stable after starting off a successful career with the group 22 years back at The Palace at Sun City.

With a wealth of experience in local and international hotel operations, retail, operations management and casino operations under his belt, Tshidi sees himself as the custodian of a national and more importantly a significant provincial tourism asset - The Wild Coast Sun.

He is hugely passionate about South Africa as a destination and sees the Eastern Cape as an undiscovered wonderland in respect of natural beauty, products and people.

Coming from Ga-Rankuwa in Pretoria, the 41-year-old driven, career-focused leader has exciting plans and developments for the Wild Coast Sun.

“My biggest achievement is yet to come. I am always looking to achieve more tomorrow than I did today”, and this could only mean progress for the resort.

When at home and in his private life, Tshidi is a very keen sportsman. He runs and surfs, and is a retired footballer, having played soccer for the Mamelodi Sundowns Under 21 in his day. He supports Sundowns locally and internationally he is an Arsenal fan. “Being back with Sun International makes me feel like I have been around the world and have come home,” Tshidi said.

Tshidi takes over from Myan Moodley who has moved on to manage Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom on the KZN North Coast.

The Mercury