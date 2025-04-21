New environmental screening tool aims to fast track job creation, economic growth

A newly operational web-based Environmental Screening Tool promises to speed up job-creating projects without sacrificing environmental protections. This is according to Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George.

Launched under Regulation 16 of the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA) Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Regulations of 2014, the tool is now mandatory for all EIA applications. It uses advanced mapping and data systems to identify environmental sensitivities at proposed development sites - a move which the ministry said is expected to reduce delays and encourage responsible investment. “This instrument is a game-changer for South Africa,” said Minister George.

“It’s about making processes faster and smarter without compromising our environment.” The platform allows developers to assess areas for potential risks such as biodiversity loss or habitat disruption. It assigns sensitivity ratings from low to very high, helping developers avoid environmentally critical zones before projects begin. “This delivers real benefits for communities. By slashing delays in environmental approvals, we’re paving the way for renewable energy projects, new infrastructure, and industrial developments that create jobs and stimulate local economies.”

In the renewable energy sector, the tool is already making a difference. Over 3,000 applications have been processed, many of them for projects under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (REIPPPP). “We’re cutting months off project timelines. In Renewable Energy Development Zones, where we’re turning land into hubs for green energy, this means quicker financial closes and more jobs in regions hungry for economic growth," said George. The system also integrates with existing regulations and replaces Appendix 6 of the EIA Regulations where new protocols have been gazetted, covering critical areas like agriculture, biodiversity, and animal species.

“For too long, red tape has held back progress. This platform changes that. Developers get clarity, communities get opportunities, and our environment gets the protection it deserves.” According to the department, the tool means solar farms, wind turbines, and infrastructure projects can be approved more efficiently while maintaining rigorous environmental safeguards. Small businesses in rural and post-mining areas are expected to benefit from the economic ripple effects. “I urge developers, practitioners, and communities to embrace this platform,” said George.