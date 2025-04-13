New technology to enhance law enforcement, road safety during Easter in KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, has announced that Automatic Number Recognition System will be used by law enforcement this Easter to identify stolen and unlicensed vehicles in real-time. The technology was demonstrated during an arrest of a motorist in possession of a stolen vehicle on Friday during the launch of the Easter Road Safety Campaign at the Mandeni Toll Plaza. Similar technology is used by some security companies to detect stolen vehicles in areas across KZN.

“Our highly efficient team from the RTI (Road Traffic Inspectorate) has ensured that patrol vehicles are fitted with specialised software. Through this technology, we will detect stolen cars,” Duma said. The system is supported by Crime Recognition Software that scans number plates and checks them against databases for unpaid fines, summonses, and arrest warrants. Duma said the tech will be officially unveiled next week, but it is already in action.

“You must have no mercy this Easter holiday,” Duma told law enforcement officers. The Easter road safety campaign, under the banner Zero Tolerance, Alufakwa, will see 837 RTI officers deployed across the province, including 198 trainees and senior officials. They will be supported by 120 Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) officers stationed in Richards Bay, Durban, Pietermaritzburg and Port Shepstone.

Duma said major routes like the N3 between Key Ridge and Hammarsdale, which is known for fatal truck accidents, would be heavily patrolled with 24-hour blue light units. “From national to provincial and municipal roads, we will have cars carrying workers, learners and students, holidaymakers, international tourists, and worshippers. The presence of law enforcement agencies in large numbers is a clear indication of our determination to ensure the safety of road users,” he said. Duma issued a stern warning against drunk driving, noting that South Africa has the world’s highest percentage of alcohol-related road deaths, at 57.5%.

“We don’t want KZN to contribute to the national figure of fatalities as a result of one drunk person,” he said. He added that the department was engaging the National Prosecuting Authority to secure harsher penalties. He stated that the current fines, ranging from R2,000 to R120,000, are insufficient and advocated for a prison sentence of six years. He also confirmed the involvement of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi in joint operations.

Inspections will also be carried out on buses transporting religious groups. “We want to ensure that these buses are roadworthy and that the drivers are fit,” Duma said. The department also hosted an interfaith prayer in Mandeni to remember those who have died in road crashes. “Ultimately, this campaign is not only about enforcement. It is also about saving lives through investment in infrastructure and holding all road users accountable," said Duma. The RTMC has urged motorists and religious leaders to prioritise safety during the Easter long weekend, especially with the high number of congregants expected to travel across the country and the SADC region.