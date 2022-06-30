Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, June 30, 2022

1 dead, 13 injured as taxi transporting night shift workers collides with truck on R102 in KZN

A collision between a taxi and a truck on the R102 near Darnall in KZN resulted in one death and left 13 injured. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

Published 21m ago

Durban - One person died and 13 were seriously injured when a taxi transporting night shift workers to work collided with a truck on the R102 near Darnall in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said IPSS and other emergency services responded to the scene of a collision between a taxi and a truck early on Wednesday evening.

Meyrick said when paramedics arrived on the scene they found that a fully laden taxi carrying night shift workers to work in KwaDukuza (Stanger) had collided with a sugar cane truck.

“IPSS Medical arrived at a chaotic scene with 13 patients sustaining critical to serious injuries. IPSS Medical advanced life support worked to stabilise five patients, who were transported to a nearby facility for further care,” he said.

He said eight patients were treated and transported to hospital by various other services.

“Unfortunately, one person sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on scene,” said Meyrick.

Meyrick thanked KwaDukuza Municipality Fire Department and other services on scene for the great teamwork.

Meanwhile, at about 5pm yesterday, Midlands EMS was on the scene of a fatal accident on the N3 southbound between Midmar off-ramp and Merrivale off-ramp.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said a light motor vehicle and a truck were involved in a collision.

“This has resulted in the death of one female, one critically injured and two moderate injuries,” he said.

Robertson said all patients were treated and transported to local facilities.

One person died and three were injured in an accident on the N3 southbound between Midmar off-ramp and Merrivale off-ramp. Picture: Midlands EMS

THE MERCURY

