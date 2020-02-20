Economists expressed mixed views on whether the minister would actually make the move, but warned that the effect of a mooted VAT increase, coupled with a possibly higher-than-inflation increase in the fuel levy of between 15c and 50c, would reduce consumer spending, leading to mass retrenchments and further pressure on the retail sector.
PricewaterhouseCoopers economist Christie Viljoen said the firm believed it was “more than likely” that VAT would be increased. He said if the minister had addressed the public sector wage bill by implementing a wage freeze during the current financial year, it would have resulted in a saving of around R46 billion, cutting the deficit to 5.4% of GDP.
“Consumers will need to fork out a little bit more money every time they go to the shops. Businesses, who generally pass on the VAT burden to consumers, will see shoppers being more hesitant to spend due to the overall increase in the cost of their shopping basket,” Viljoen said.
He expected any increase in the fuel levy to be in the region of approximately 15c a litre, as it may not be seen as a viable option for the government to raise additional revenue.