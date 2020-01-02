Fathers will now be entitled to 10 consecutive days of parental leave, which also applies when an adoption order is granted. The adopted child must, however, be under two years old.
One parent will be given adoption leave of two months, the other 10 days.
Championing the law was African Christian Democratic Party MP Cheryllyn Dudley, who said it had taken five long years to get to this day.
Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, she said it had been a long wait for men wanting to be invited to be a part of that critical bonding time with their children.