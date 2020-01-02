10-Day paternity leave widely welcomed to build bonds









Picture: Pixabay Durban - Working fathers will now have more time to spend with their newborns as the law allowing paid paternity leave kicked in from yesterday, aiming at building better family relations in South Africa. Fathers will now be entitled to 10 consecutive days of parental leave, which also applies when an adoption order is granted. The adopted child must, however, be under two years old. One parent will be given adoption leave of two months, the other 10 days. Championing the law was African Christian Democratic Party MP Cheryllyn Dudley, who said it had taken five long years to get to this day. Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, she said it had been a long wait for men wanting to be invited to be a part of that critical bonding time with their children.

“This is a stepping stone in building stronger family units in South Africa. The 21st-century dads are fantastic and take to fatherhood with ease compared to generations before them,” she said.

Dudley said this triumph also had a lot to do with empowering women as childcare responsibilities were shared.

“These 10 days allow a mother to receive the help she needs from the baby’s father. It will also allow her some time to find herself as she gets into her role as a mother,” Dudley said.

In 2014, Cape Town financial manager Hendri Terblanche submitted a petition to the National Council of Provinces calling for biological and adoptive fathers to get 10 days’ paternity leave.

He also approached MPs and encouraged them to draft a bill for consideration by the National Assembly.

Terblanche believed that three days' family responsibility leave did not sufficiently allow for fathers to bond with their newborns and assist their partners.

When his twins were born three months prematurely and had to be kept in the hospital for almost four months, Terblanche saw fathers were present only for the first three days of their babies’ lives because they had to return to work.

He believed this was insufficient and started the petition.

The ACDP then tabled a private member’s bill.

Trade union federation Cosatu yesterday welcomed paid paternity leave, saying it was historic and a long-fought victory for workers, parents, children and families across South Africa.

Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthews Parks said the paid parental leave would also cover mothers of children born through surrogacy.

The Mercury