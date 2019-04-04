Some of the items recovered in the arrest in Mdakane, outside Dundee. SAPS

DURBAN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested 10 suspects in connection with the hijacking of a truck belonging to a tobacco company. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the suspects, aged between 25 and 40, were arrested a few hours after they held up a British Tobacco truck transporting tobacco near Dundee.

“On Tuesday, two victims were driving in their vehicle. It is alleged that near Tayside, they were forced to stop by three armed suspects in their VW Polo. The victims were tied up and forced into the back of their vehicle.

“The suspects drove both vehicles away towards Vryheid Road.”

Zwane said that later the vehicles stopped in bushes in the Utrecht area and were joined by a Quantum vehicle with more suspects.

“They offloaded boxes of tobacco from the hijacked vehicle into their vehicles. The suspects fled with tobacco, leaving behind the victims.”

“Local police were alerted and an extensive search was conducted by various units and stations,” said Zwane.

He said the suspects were traced to a house in the Mdakane area outside Dundee where they were arrested.

“Two unlicensed pistols and a rifle with ammunition were recovered. Some of the boxes taken during the robbery were also recovered.

“A VW Polo used by the suspects was recovered at a house,” said Zwane.

Zwane said detectives would profile the arrested suspects to determine if they were involved in any other hijackings where tobacco vehicles were targeted.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Dundee Magistrate’s Court soon to face charges of hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

- African News Agency (ANA)