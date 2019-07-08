File Image

Durban - The countdown to matric final exams has officially begun. MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mshengu, on Monday announced that there are just 100 days to go before National Senior Certificate Examinations for the Class of 2019.

He said they are hoping to encourage pupils and teaching staff to work even harder with the final preparations.

Mshengu said they expected all schools to have completed their syllabi by August 31.

“They will thereafter engage in revision work to ensure that all pupils are fully prepared for their examinations. After we have been able to continuously implement our Provincial Academic Improvement Plan we have set ourselves to achieve a minimum target of 80% in this year’s NSC performance,” he said.

The MEC said that during July, when the world celebrates the life and times of former President, Nelson Mandela, the department will use the countdown as an opportunity to reflect, analyse and explore what we need to do to take the legacy of Madiba and other liberation stalwarts forward.

“Mandela was a champion of access to education and emphasised that education is the most powerful weapon which one can use to change the world. He has left us a legacy and we dare not squander this moment to take our struggle forward, unite our people, radically transform our society and advance the development of our country through education,” he said.

Mshengu in the remaining 100 days, pupils are urged to spend time with their teachers learning, so that they are equipped and furnished with valuable knowledge that will empower them to get ready to take on the upcoming examinations with confidence.

The first day of the National Senior Certificate Examination is October 16.

The Mercury