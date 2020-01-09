Phindizwe High School in Mangidini Tribal Authority in Nkandla, Mahlokohloko High School in Ngubevu Area in Tugela Ferry and Fingqindlela High School in Highflats registered zero pass rates for the 2019 Grade 12 results released yesterday.
All three schools are located in rural areas, with Fingqindlela described as a public farm secondary school located at Kwanguza, Highflats.
The number of schools that received a zero pass rate has, however, dropped from six in 2018. Nationally, the number increased from 12 in 2018 to 16 this year.
The KZN Education Department said schools that achieved less than 65% pass rates would be summoned next week to explain themselves.