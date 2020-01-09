100% failure rate at three KZN schools









Three schools that registered a zero pass rate have caused anger within their communities, with residents demanding answers about the dismal results. Picture: Pixabay Durban - Three schools that registered a zero pass rate have caused anger within their communities, with residents demanding answers about the dismal results. Community leaders from two of the three schools said the results were a shock, and they vowed to “get closer” to the schools to assess what went wrong. Phindizwe High School in Mangidini Tribal Authority in Nkandla, Mahlokohloko High School in Ngubevu Area in Tugela Ferry and Fingqindlela High School in Highflats registered zero pass rates for the 2019 Grade 12 results released yesterday. All three schools are located in rural areas, with Fingqindlela described as a public farm secondary school located at Kwanguza, Highflats. The number of schools that received a zero pass rate has, however, dropped from six in 2018. Nationally, the number increased from 12 in 2018 to 16 this year. The KZN Education Department said schools that achieved less than 65% pass rates would be summoned next week to explain themselves.

The principals would not escape sanction either as they would receive warning letters.

MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the department was going to go beyond the call of duty to ensure these schools improved.

He said the schools had not yet given reasons as to why none of their pupils had passed.

Ward councillor in the Mangidini Tribal Authority NS Khumalo said that while it was only the department that could speak on matters concerning the school, as a community they were very disappointed by the school’s performance.

“There have been instances in previous years where the school was mired in conflict and we had expected bad results, but this year there were no such challenges and we did not expect they would perform so poorly,” he said.

