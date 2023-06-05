11 dead, 14 injured in a head-on collision involving a minibus taxi and a long-distance bus in Eastern Cape

Durban – A head-on collision between a fully laden minibus taxi and a long-distance bus on the R61 between Flagstaff and Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape on Sunday claimed the lives of 11 people, including two children. Speaking to the SABC, provincial Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the accident occurred at approximately 1.45pm on a road that has many twists and turns and demands cautious driving.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the long-distance bus and a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi were involved in a head-on crash. RTMC said the bus was allegedly transporting 18 occupants and travelling from Lusikisiki, while the minibus was allegedly transporting 16 occupants and travelling from Flagstaff towards Lusikisiki. “The crash resulted in 11 fatalities (nine adults and two children from the minibus). There were seven persons injured from the minibus (six serious and the driver sustained slight injuries) while eight occupants from the bus sustained slight injuries,” said the corporation.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Flagstaff, it said. “The cause of the crash is unknown and will be subject to the ongoing investigation,” said the RTMC. Commenting following the accident on the department’s Facebook page, Provincial Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha called for maximum focus as a minimum requirement on the roads to help avoid accidents like head-on collisions.

During the interview with the SABC, the provincial Transport spokesperson said there has been a spate of head-on collisions in the Eastern Cape, especially on weekends. “It is really concerning and we would like to call on road users, motorists in particular, not just here in the Eastern Cape but across the country, to be extra cautious, more patient and more vigilant. Do not overtake where you are not supposed to overtake because head-on collisions claim lives. “Unfortunately, in most cases they leave survivors with lifelong emotional and physical scars that will change their lives completely … Respect others on the road,” said Binqose.