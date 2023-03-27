13-time Dusi Canoe Marathon champion honoured with Minister’s Award at SA sports Awards

Durban -Thirteen-time Dusi Canoe Marathon champion Andy Birkett, originally from Howick in KwaZulu-Natal, was honoured with a Minister’s Excellence Award by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa on Saturday night at the 16th Annual South African Sports Awards at Sun City. Birkett's achievements in the past 12 months include winning the International Canoe Federation's Senior Men's K1 marathon crown in Spain last year in a closely contested race with local favourite Jose Ramalho and Danish defending world champion Mads Pedersen. Birkett also won the Senior Men’s K1 marathon title at the World Games in the US city of Birmingham, Alabama, last year.

Canoeing South Africa president Kim Pople said that a few weeks ago, Birkett won his thirteenth Dusi marathon title shortly after the successful defence of his N3TC Drak Challenge marathon crown. “We are very proud of Andy and his phenomenal achievements. It was fantastic that he was honoured by Minister Kodwa.” Pople added that Birkett had enjoyed a very successful local season.