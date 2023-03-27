13-time Dusi Canoe Marathon champion honoured with Minister’s Award at SA sports Awards

Durban -Thirteen-time Dusi Canoe Marathon champion Andy Birkett, originally from Howick in KwaZulu-Natal, was honoured with a Minister’s Excellence Award by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa on Saturday night at the 16th Annual South African Sports Awards at Sun City.
Birkett's achievements in the past 12 months include winning the International Canoe Federation's Senior Men's K1 marathon crown in Spain last year in a closely contested race with local favourite Jose Ramalho and Danish defending world champion Mads Pedersen. Birkett also won the Senior Men’s K1 marathon title at the World Games in the US city of Birmingham, Alabama, last year.
Canoeing South Africa president Kim Pople said that a few weeks ago, Birkett won his thirteenth Dusi marathon title shortly after the successful defence of his N3TC Drak Challenge marathon crown.
“We are very proud of Andy and his phenomenal achievements. It was fantastic that he was honoured by Minister Kodwa.”
Pople added that Birkett had enjoyed a very successful local season.
eThekwini Surfriders Association receives sponsorship from local car dealership
KZN MEC for Sport Amanda Bani-Mapena said Durban is ready to host World Football Summit
KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League welcomes cabinet reshuffle by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube
‘Sports bodies must make submissions’ to allow more fans at sporting events, says Health Department
Mixed views on rotational school timetable, some in favour, but fears for poor pupils
“The East London-based star’s 2022 season included winning the SA K1 River Marathon title at the Fish Marathon, and winning the Pete Marlin double surfski crown with Nicky Notten before the pair went on to take the national double surfski title at the Prescient Freedom Paddle.”
Pople said that Birket was also a nominee for the prestigious Sportsman of the Year Award on Saturday night.
“Birkett was one of three nominees for the Sportsman of the Year Award, along with track athlete Akani Simbine and swimmer Pieter Coetzé, who won the award.”