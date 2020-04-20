16 nabbed, alcohol and cigarettes confiscated during KZN SAPS weekend raids

Durban - Police have seized cigarettes and alcohol worth millions of rands and arrested 16 people in raids across Durban at the weekend. National police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, said in the first raid at a factory in Tongaat, 13 foreign nationals were arrested. He said police had received a complaint about a business in Walter Reid Road in Tongaat and proceeded to the premises. “At midday on Saturday, a team went back to the premises and two men opened the roller door of the factory. They were questioned about their presence there and they said that they were merely fetching welding machines. On informing them that they were to be charged for contravening the Disaster Management Regulations for not being confined to their residences in terms of the Disaster Management Act, they attempted to flee and were arrested,” Naidoo said. He said police found over 90 sealed beer bottles, over 90 beer cans as well as over 100 cartons of cigarettes on the premises.

“Three other foreign nationals were found on the premises. They said they could not account for the alcohol and cigarettes stating it could belong to their employer. They further confirmed that all the other employees who were also foreigners had gone back to their homeland and one SA employee had gone to Johannesburg. They denied that there were any other persons on the premises,” he said.

Whilst inspecting the premises, police discovered several dormitories with undone beds and cellphone chargers still plugged in the wall sockets.

Naidoo said when asked again, the men denied anyone else being on the premises.

“A large kitchen and dining area was also found to be fully stocked with food which seemed too much for only three persons raising further suspicion,” Naidoo said.

On conducting an inspection of the premises, an internal door was found to be opened with a fire escape staircase leading to the ceiling.

“Eight foreign nationals were found hiding inside the ceiling and on further inspection of the premises three more foreign nationals were found within the premises. All were placed under arrest in contravention of the Disaster Management Act, Immigration Act as well as the first three suspects were also charged for Defeating the ends of Justice. The hard drive with camera footage was also seized to check for evidence that the factory was in fact operational during the lockdown and the alcohol and cigarettes were also seized,” Naidoo said.

He said all the suspects are currently detained.

The Department of Home Affairs Immigration Services were summoned to verify if the suspects are legally in the country as only 9 passports were found and their work permits looked questionable.

The suspects were also taken to the local Tongaat clinic for Covid-19 screening.

Naidoo said in Port Shepstone, police arrested two people - a buyer and a seller - and seized liquor worth millions of rands.

In another raid at a bottle store in Pinetown, a variety of liquor and cigarettes to the value of R250 000 were seized and a suspect arrested. This same suspect was previously released on bail for the same offence.