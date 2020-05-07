18 000 arrested in roadblocks across KZN since start of Covid-19 lockdown

Durban - Police have arrested 18 000 people in roadblocks across KwaZulu-Natal since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown. This was revealed on Thursday by KZN's provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, who attended a massive roadblock in Pietermaritzburg following a number of complaints from residents about disregarding lockdown regulations. Earlier this week, a video went viral on social media showing scores of residents going about their business in a packed Pietermaritzburg street, lined with vehicles and taxis.

Jula said police then responded to the complaints by setting up a roadblock that started at 5am, where police searched vehicles and checked for permits. He said drivers were also screened for Covid-19.

"We have arrested 18 000 people across KZN since the start of lockdown. Of those, 11 000 cases are ready for court. To date, we have had 2 712 roadblocks and checked more than 250 000 vehicles. We will continue with the roadblocks," he said.

Jula said in Pietermaritzburg, 75 people were screened at the roadblock while 854 vehicles were searched.

"Three people were arrested for being in possession of illicit cigarettes and 10 more were found to have unroadworthy vehicles. Others were also arrested for being out without a permit," he said.

Residents are once again warned to adhere to lockdown regulations.

As per the latest Covid-19 cases in South Africa, KZN has 1 189 confirmed cases with 420 recoveries and 38 deaths.

