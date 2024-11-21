18 Home Affairs officials dismissed in anti-corruption drive

The Department of Home Affairs has dismissed 18 officials for various offences including fraud, corruption, and sexual harassment. The department said in a statement that the dismissals were effective immediately, following the completion of all mandated human resources and appeal processes.

The department said these actions formed part of its intensified efforts to eradicate corruption and maladministration. In addition to the dismissals, four officials received final written warnings, with two of them also subjected to salary suspensions of one and three months, respectively. Two others were issued written warnings for lesser infractions. The department said the disciplinary outcomes underscored its zero-tolerance stance against unethical conduct. The reasons for the dismissals revealed widespread misconduct across various areas, which included four officials who were dismissed for irregularly granting ID documents.

Six were found guilty of irregular solemnisation and registration of marriages, and three were implicated in irregular processing of birth certificates. The others were dismissed for irregularities involving passport processing, visa applications, extension of asylum seeker permits, deactivating files and sexual harassment. Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber hailed the dismissals as a testament to the department’s commitment to combating corruption. “These dismissals send a clear and unambiguous message that the days when acts of fraud and corruption are committed with impunity against Home Affairs are over,” said Schreiber.

The crackdown follows increased cooperation between the Department of Home Affairs, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Hawks. Schreiber confirmed that prosecutable offences would be referred for criminal prosecution, while efforts were under way to recover ill-gotten gains. He added, “Dismissals and prosecutions are set to continue ramping up until we have squeezed crime and corruption out of the system.”

Schreiber commended the support of law enforcement agencies and committed management members, emphasising the importance of turning the department’s zero-tolerance commitment into reality. “Those who cheapen and defraud our country are learning the hard way that there is nowhere to hide from a reinvigorated Home Affairs that is committed to upholding the rule of law and delivering dignity.” The department also noted that this action comes just days before South Africa observes 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBV-F) starting on November 25.