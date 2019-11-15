‘1860 monument still in the pipeline’









Harking back to the past, Yatin Singh, administrator of the 1860 Heritage Centre, demonstrates how a large pestle and mortar were used by Indians to grind ingredients into powder or paste, on display in the cultural artefacts room. The provincial government has said the monument project to mark the arrival of Indians in South Africa is going ahead. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA) Durban - As preparations are made to commemorate the 159th anniversary of the arrival of indentured Indian labourers, KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s office has assured that the monument project to mark the event will go ahead. This is despite R4.4million, which was earmarked for the project, being returned to the provincial government. Last month, a report presented to eThekwini Municipality’s executive committee noted that the city had returned the funds because they had not been used. Premier’s spokesperson Bongani Tembe said yesterday the unit that deals with monuments and statues used to fall under the premier’s office but had since moved to the Department of Arts and Culture. He said the provincial government will be implementing the project and will be dealing directly with the 1860 organising committee.

“The project was not put on ice, it is still going to be implemented by the provincial government,” said Tembe.

Seelan Archary, who serves on the 1860 organising committee, said although there has been negativity surrounding the delay in the building of the monument, the committee “still keep the faith that the government will follow through with their promise to honour our forefathers”.

He said the committee’s mandate since 2010 was to build a monument.

“We started discussions in 2011 and proposed a monument of a male cane cutter next to a female carrying sugar cane, with a baby strapped to her back,” he said.

Archary said he hoped the monument would be completed before the 160th anniversary of the arrival of the first Indian indentured workers in Durban, in November 2020.

Ela Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter, said it was important to recognise the contributions made by the indentured workers to the economy of the country.

Gandhi said the living legacy of the arrival of the indentured labourers should be something that will assist the community.

“We need to think about what is most needed right now while paying attention to the historical issues,” said Gandhi.

Kiru Naidoo, from the Sites of Conscience Collective, said Indians, like other communities, built schools, clinics and hospitals which became monuments of community service.

“Those with resources can leave an enduring legacy that honours their forebears by building something that has practical value and changes people’s lives,” said Naidoo.

Selvan Naidoo, curator of the 1860 Heritage Centre, said the monument must be fast-tracked in commemorating a truly South African heritage.

“We must be able to work together with government to finally complete this project that hopes to celebrate our diversity,” said Naidoo.

The Mercury