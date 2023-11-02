19 killed in Durban’s INK area in 9 days

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison says action will be taken to tackle violence and crime in the INK (Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu) area after 19 people, including suspects, were killed in the past nine days. In the most recent incident, two men were found murdered on the side of the road near KwaMashu Hostel on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, five people were shot and killed in Amaoti, Inanda, in a suspected drug-related incident. Last Monday, seven people were shot execution-style under a bridge at the corner of Malandela Road in KwaMashu, in an apparent vigilante attack. On Monday this week, five suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police near Dube Village Mall in Inanda. Police said the suspects had been terrorising residents.

Speaking about Wednesday’s incident, KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said KwaMashu SAPS were investigating charges of murder and robbery after the bodies of two men, aged 20 and 30, were found at Qhakaza, near KwaMashu Hostel. “It is alleged that two bodies were found on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims’ vehicle, firearm and cellphones were taken.” KZN Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said measures were being taken to tackle crime in the area.

“We are taking the situation seriously. We are working with the national minister of police to ensure that there is more visible policing on the ground. Our operations are going to extend beyond the festive season. We are going to have teams that are going to clamp down on gangs.” Ncalane said the department was going to be working with community policing forums (CPFs) and street patrollers to fight crime.

“We know that CPFs and street patrollers are our next line of defence after police and we are going to be working closely with them by supplying them with technology. “We believe that criminals are using informal settlements as hideouts to conduct criminal activities and store weapons. We are appealing to communities to report any suspicious activity to the police.” Ncalane said the department would also be installing CCTV cameras and street lights.