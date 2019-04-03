Screengrabs from previous interviews that KwaZulu-Natal judges Trevor Gorven and Yvonne Mbatha had before the Judicial Service Commission. Judges Matter

DURBAN - Two legal minds from the KwaZulu- Natal division of the High Court will face a stringent interview process for the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judges positions this week. Judge Yvonne Mbatha and Judge Trevor Gorven will vie for the position against seven other candidates for five vacancies at the SCA.

The interview processes started on Monday and will run for the rest of the week. In October last year, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) published notices calling for nominations to fill 11 vacancies in the various superior courts.

In January this year, the screening committee of the JSC met and compiled a short list of candidates to be interviewed at its sitting this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, acting in accordance with the provisions of section 174(3) of the Constitution, nominated Justice Xola Mlungisi Petse as a candidate to be considered for the vacant position of Deputy President of the SCA.

Judge Petse obtained his LLB from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Pietermaritzburg in 1989.

The Constitutional Court has two vacancies available for which Judge Annali Christelle Basson, Judge Patricia Lynette Goliath, Judge Narandran Jody Kollapen, Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Judge Stevan Arnold Majiedt and Judge Zukisa Laura Lumka Tshiqi will be interviewed.

Judge Edwin Mogomotsi Molahlehi and Judge André Johann van Niekerk will go up against each other for the Deputy Judge President position in the Labour and Labour Appeal courts.

For the five vacancies at the SCA, Judges Mbatha and Gorven will go up against Judge Daniel Vuminkosi Dlodlo, Judge Caroline Elizabeth Heaton Nicholls, Judge Pieter Andries Meyer, Judge Fikile Eunice Mokgohloa, Judge Selewe Peter Mothle, Judge Clive Michael Plasket and Judge Owen Lloyd Rogers.

Judge Mbatha has been at the high court in Pietermaritzburg since 2011 and acted at the SCA from December 2016 to November 2017.

In that time, she developed a reputation as a no-nonsense judge who dealt with matters including the tensions over land use and ownership between traditional communities, municipalities and traditional authorities such as the Ingonyama Trust.

In 2011, she reprimanded late businessman Sifiso Zulu for not appearing in court for his culpable homicide appeal hearing.

Judge Mbatha dished out sentences ranging from five years to life sentences to a gang of ATM bombers, despite the state not seeking convictions on many of the charges. On appeal, a full KwaZulu-Natal High Court Bench acquitted the gang and tore into her judgment.

The appeal by the 10 men was upheld and their convictions and sentences set aside.

She was admitted as an attorney in 1987 and spent most of her career practising in Newcastle, KwaZulu- Natal.

She was a member of the intellectual property committee of the Law Society of South Africa between 2005 and 2010 and its insolvency committee from 2008 to 2010.

Judge Mbatha served as vice- president of the KwaZulu-Natal Law Society from 2006-07 and as a member of the Electoral Court during the 1994 elections. She completed her BProc at the University of Zululand in 1983.

Judge Gorven has been a high court judge in KwaZulu-Natal since 2008. Scathing in his criticism of then acting national director of public prosecutions, Nomgcobo Jiba, he dismissed murder and racketeering charges against KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Major-General Johan Booysen in 2014. Booysen had been linked to the Cato Manor Organised Crime Unit, which was accused of being a hit squad.

Noting Jiba’s “deafening silence” in response to Booysen’s assertion of mendacity, Judge Gorven, in a judgment of the high court in Durban, declared the decision to prosecute Booysen to be irrational.

During an impressive but ultimately unsuccessful interview for a position at the SCA in 2016, Judge Govern made known his thoughts that judges needed to write judg- ments expeditiously and “in a clear way” so that they are accessible to the general public, and that the judiciary should not shirk its responsibility of delivering “firm” and swift justice.

Despite impressive showings in 2015, 2016 and 2018, the April 2019 JSC sitting will be the fourth time Judge Gorven is interviewed for a position at the appellate court.

In these interviews, commissioners have asked him how his appointment would aid in transforming the judiciary. His responses have included: a progressive jurisprudential contribution and imparting of skills and knowledge to junior and acting judges.

Judge Gorven obtained a BA (1976) and LLB (1978) from the University of Kwa-Zulu-Natal and holds a Bachelor of Theology degree from the University of South Africa.

He is an Anglican lay-preacher and a director of the Dusi uMngeni Conservation Trust. Information supplied by Judges Matter.

