The South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said there was no published scientific evidence that antiretroviral drugs have an effect on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Picture: IANS_ARCH Durban - The South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said there was no published scientific evidence that antiretroviral drugs have an effect on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This follows unconfirmed reports in the media that the Chinese have treated a patient successfully with an antiretroviral drug called nelfinavir (a protease inhibitor). Professor Cheryl Cohen from the NICD said the unconfirmed report suggested that the patient recovered well after receiving the drug. Cohen said another report in the media said a patient in Thailand recovered after taking an antiretroviral drug. We are not aware of any official information confirming a case of the novel Coronavirus from Botswana.

“At present, there is no published scientific evidence of any effect of antiretroviral drugs against the coronavirus,” she said.

According to Cohen, most patients would recover in any event as it was a viral infection and reports of recovery did not imply any clinical action of the drug.

“Any new drug would need to be properly evaluated in a randomised controlled trial compared to no treatment to assess effectiveness and safety,” she said.

Cohen said China was reportedly evaluating several different antiviral drugs in randomised controlled trials and that no results of these evaluations have been reported in scientific literature yet.

She said drugs under evaluation include an antiretroviral drug combination (lopinavir and ritonavir).

“This drug combination showed some benefit in SARS in a non-randomised setting. Results of the study of lopinavir and ritonavir for 2019-nCoV have not been published,” she said.

A drug which affects the immune system – interferon 1 b has also been evaluated.

Cohen said another new drug called remdesivir (a drug interfering with viral polymerase) has shown promising effect against MERS in mice.

SARS and MERS are also forms of coronavirus.

“Gilead, the manufacturer has reportedly donated some of the drug to China for evaluation and completely new treatments like monoclonal antibodies are being evaluated,” said Cohen.

The NICD said they were not aware of any official information confirming a case of the novel Coronavirus from Botswana.

The Department of Health confirmed that there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Africa.

"The Department of Health, South Africa, continues to closely monitor the rapidly evolving developments surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak. The World Health Organisation provides us with daily situational updates and continues to inform us should there be revisions in guidelines," said the department.

The latest Coronavirus situation report from the World Health Organisation:

Globally 14557 confirmed (2604 new)

China 14411 confirmed (2590 new), 2110 severe (315 new) and 304 deaths (45 new)

Outside of China 146 confirmed (14 new) in 23 countries and 1 death