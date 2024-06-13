2024 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards nominees announced

The KZN Tourism and Film, an entity of the Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, announced the nominees for the 2024 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards at Coastlands Skye Hotel in uMhlanga on Thursday. KZN Tourism and Film said these prestigious awards recognise outstanding achievement and excellence within the South African film and television industry, focusing on KwaZulu-Natal.

“Nominees include actors, producers, directors, and various film and television technicians. “In response to the surge of reality shows in KZN and their impact on the province’s film and television industry, KZN Tourism and Film Authority introduces a new innovative public participation category. “This category focuses on reality TV and invites the general public to engage in the nomination and judging process through the social media public voting system. Entries are currently open until 28 June 2024.”

KZN Tourism Film added that this year’s nominees reflect the remarkable journey and significant contributions of the country's film and television industry, inspired by visionaries like Simon Mabhunu Sabela. “The awards nominee announcement, hosted at Coastlands Skye Hotel in uMhlanga by the KZN Tourism and Film Authority, on behalf of the Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department, honour outstanding talent, creativity and storytelling in KwaZulu-Natal’s vibrant entertainment landscape. “Esteemed government officials, renowned film and TV contributors, industry professionals and the private sector gathered to acknowledge and applaud the exceptional achievements of this year’s nominees.”

KZN Film chief operations officer Jackie Motsepe said: “We are delighted to announce the 2024 Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards nominees. “The awards align with our strategic mandate of creating opportunities and growing the KwaZulu-Natal film industry. The introduction of the public voting category acknowledges the popularity of reality TV and allows the audience to actively participate in recognising their favourite shows and personalities. “These individuals have displayed remarkable talent, creativity and dedication to their craft. The 2024 surge in entries exceeded expectations and surpassed previous records, underscoring the immense enthusiasm and dedication of film-makers and television producers in the province,” Motsepe added.

KZN Tourism Film said the Bomb! Production series Shaka Ilembe leads with the most nominations, including Best Actor TV, Best Actress TV, Best Supporting Actress and Best Production Design, just to name a few. “Nominated household names include Nomzamo Mbatha, Deli Malinga, Hope Mbele, Thembinkosi Mthembu, Wiseman Mncube and Kwenzo Ngcobo, each recognised for their exceptional contributions to the industry. “Amid this celebration of artistic excellence, we cannot overlook the invaluable role played by the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs through it entities in propelling South Africa’s film industry onto the global stage.”