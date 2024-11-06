2025 Comrades Marathon launches with theme ‘More than a race, Isiko Mpilo’

Renowned for its challenging course and rich heritage, the marathon will follow the traditional Down Run, starting in Pietermaritzburg and finishing in Durban, covering an approximate distance of 89 kilometres. In unveiling this year’s campaign slogan, “More Than A Race – Isiko Mpilo,” CMA Marketing Manager Delaine Cools emphasised the event’s significance: “It’s a life-changing experience, a pilgrimage of sorts, and a coming together of a global family of runners who are committed to good sportsmanship and a shared passion for running.”

The CMA said its dedicated to making the 2025 Comrades an unforgettable experience, complete with enhanced safety measures, medical support, and law enforcement along the route. CMA Chairperson Jeff Minnaar said: “The Comrades Marathon is more than a race; it’s a testament to the indomitable human spirit and perseverance.” “On this day, both runners and supporters are not just united in a road-running event but stand together in camaraderie and goodwill.”

Entries for the 2025 event are open for Green Number Club athletes, who have completed the race multiple times, from November 6 until December 9, 2024, and for other entrants from November 13. Entries are capped at 23,000 and will close when the limit is reached. Entry fees remain at R1,200 for South Africans, R2,000 for African entrants, and R4,500 for international participants. Green Number Club members receive priority registration, with entry fees waived for runners holding 25 or more Comrades medals.