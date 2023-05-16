21 distinctions for DUT graduate who received a Bachelor of Education cum laude

Durban - A 23-year-old graduate from KwaMnyandu near Elandskop in Pietermaritzburg received her Bachelor's Degree in Education: Natural Sciences cum laude from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) during the Autumn 2023 graduation ceremony on Monday at the Indumiso Campus Hall. During the course of her degree, Snethemba Ndlovu raked up 21 distinctions.

This followed a very successful secondary education. DUT said Ndlovu completed her matric at Georgetown High School in Edendale, where she was one of the top achievers by obtaining six distinctions out of eight subjects. According to the university, the graduate has always known that she wants to be a teacher by profession. Back in high school, Ndlovu used to gather her school mates after school and help them with their school work. She believes that helping her school mates also helped her to grow as she wanted to become a teacher one day.

“In high school she met very loving and caring teachers who helped her with school uniform and other basic needs because she came from a disadvantaged background,” said DUT, adding that Ndlovu’s best memories are from high school. As a result, DUT said Ndlovu was highly motivated and wanted to help other children coming from disadvantaged backgrounds to change the situation back home. "I want to instil pride in them so that they will excel in their studies and get good jobs and be able to take care of themselves, as well as their families. Moreover, I want to teach them to believe that with their hard work and determination they can change their backgrounds, I want them to make education a priority,” said Ndlovu.

The university said coming from a disadvantaged background, Ndlovu used her National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowance to take care of her grandmother and siblings back home. Helping her family with the NSFAS allowance was never a burden to her because she met other students who also took care of their families with the little that they had. "My future plan is to have a job so that I will be able to take care of my family and siblings. I also wish to further my studies because I believe that education is the key to success,” said Ndlovu.