27-year-old arrested for the alleged murder of KwaDukuza traffic officer during armed robbery

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of KwaDukuza traffic officer Superintendent Mariemuthoo "Desmond" Arumugam during an armed robbery on the N2 Southbound near Groutville off-ramp last week. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the man allegedly shot and killed a Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) Superintendent on November 4, and was arrested after a successful multidisciplinary police operation in the early hours of Monday morning.

Detailing the incident, Netshiunda said last week Monday, the suspect boarded a minibus taxi from KwaDukuza to Durban, and along the N2 highway, he robbed the driver of an undisclosed amount of money. He said the suspect also robbed four passengers of their cellphones at gunpoint. “The traffic officer noticed a minibus taxi which was parked incorrectly near the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) Groutville offices and went to investigate,” he said.

Netshiunda said Arumugam was unaware that there was an armed robbery in progress. “The suspect fired shots at the traffic officer, killing him instantly.” According to police, the driver of the minibus taxi abandoned the vehicle and ran for his life. “The gun-toting suspect took over the driver’s seat and drove the vehicle with the passengers to the Thembeni area in KwaDukuza, where he abandoned it,” said Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said intensive police investigations led the investigating team to Thubelihle informal settlement in Melmoth, where the suspect was arrested. He said follow-up investigations directed the police to the suspect’s residence at an informal settlement in KwaMashu, where the murder weapon with a filed-off serial number was recovered along with 32 rounds of ammunition. “The 27-year-old suspect will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

“On the same day, the suspect will make another court appearance at the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court, where he will face charges of murder, carjacking, and armed robbery,” said Netshiunda. On Wednesday, KwaDukuza Local Municipality Mayor Muzi Ngidi led a municipal delegation, including Speaker of the Council Dolly Govender, to pay their respects at Arumugam’s funeral held at the Shree Veeraboga Emperumal Temple in oThongathi. “As we bid our final farewell, we remember Superintendent Arumugam’s bright smile, infectious enthusiasm, and unwavering dedication to his work. We will hold close the memories of his kindness, compassion, and love for his family and community.”