Durban - Twenty-eight Ugu District Municipality workers have been fired after they took part in an unprotected strike that lasted three weeks. In a statement issued late on Wednesday afternoon, UDM spokesperson France Zama said they decided to terminate the employment contracts of 28 employees at the Park Rynie depot.

"These employees have failed to report for duty for a period of three weeks despite numerous attempts made by the municipal leadership whom during their engagements with the striking workers demonstrated the impact their actions have on their conditions of employment with the municipality, but this fell on deaf ears," Zama said

He said this strike action included various acts of criminality, including alleged acts of sabotage to municipal infrastructure leading to multitudes of residents being subjected to prolonged water disruptions.

"And this is continuing to have a negative impact on the livelihood of our residents as water remains the inherent need of every human being. We will continue to forge ahead with our effort of striving to maintain law and order in the workplace and any irritation which seeks to prevent us from attaining our obligation of delivering services of water and sanitation to our residents, such irritation shall be met with the might of the law," Zama said.