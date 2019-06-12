File photo

Durban - Three trucks were torched at a depot in Balgowan in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Monday at midnight. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of malicious damage to property was being investigated by Nottingham SAPS.

She said the complainant was patrolling premises at Curry’s Post when he saw two people on the property.

“He noticed a container, which is used as an office, as well as three trucks burning. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. However, there are allegations that this is related to an ongoing dispute at the site,” said Mbele.

Mbele added that the incident did not take place on the N3 freeway and did not appear to be related to tensions between truck owners and drivers in KZN which has led to attacks on trucks.

Meanwhile, there has been a call for a nationwide truck drivers strike on July 18. There have been a number of WhatsApp messages circulating warning truck owners that no trucks should operate on that day.

Also on July 18, the All Truck Drivers’ Foundation is set to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court to provide reasons why an interim interdict granted against it related to the truck attacks, should not be made final.

The South African Transport and Allied Workers’ Union said they condemned the burning of trucks and loss of lives.

Satawu called on the government to stop the ongoing chaos in the trucking industry.

“As a union representing the majority of workers in the sector, we call on the association that alleges to be representing truck drivers to register with the bargaining council so as to voice our concerns in a legitimate platform and by so doing embolden the fight against the capitalist agenda that seeks to divide workers,” said spokesperson Zanele Sabela.

“Satawu is worried about these acts of criminality and calls on authorities to speed up investigations and apprehend the culprits.”

KZN premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to provide feedback early next week on the ongoing issue.

