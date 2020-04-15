37 arrested in KZN for flouting lockdown rules over Easter weekend

Durban - More than 30 people were arrested over the Easter weekend for failing to comply with lockdown regulations in the province. Statistics released by the KwaZulu-Natal Transport, Community Safety and Liaison department showed that one person was arrested for drunken driving and two were charged for speeding. One person was killed in a crash. KZN MEC Bheki Ntuli warned that those who continue to undermine the authority of the state would face the full might of the law, as 37 people were arrested for failure to comply with regulations issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act. Ntuli said people who insist on breaking the law, by contravening the lockdown regulations, would face the dire consequences of their actions.

According to the department, from last Thursday to Sunday, 10942 vehicles were stopped and checked by Road Traffic Inspectorate officers.

The department said officers issued 167 written charges for various offences, with 31 motorists charged for driving without a licence.

“Although we are seeing a decrease in the number of accidents and fatalities on our roads, far too many people are still dying on our roads because one death is one too many. Law enforcement agencies are implementing a zero-tolerance policy against drinking and driving, speeding, and driving without permits during the national lockdown,” warned Ntuli.

He said that integrated roadblocks were planned throughout the province, targeting all categories of crime.

This, according to Ntuli, included unroadworthy vehicles, overloading, distracted driving, drinking and driving, illegal drugs, illegal firearms and any non-compliance with lockdown regulations in terms of the Disaster Management Regulations.

The Mercury