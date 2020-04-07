48 staffers test positive for Covid-19 at Durban's St Augustine's Hospital, partial closure looms

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Health Department is set to meet with the management of Durban's St Augustine's Hospital after 48 of the hospital's staff tested positive for Covid-19. National Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, made the announcement of the back of releasing the country's latest coronavirus statistics. Mkhize said he was concerned about the developments at the hospital. "Sixty-six people test positive over the past few days. About 48 of them are staff. The provincial department is engaging with the hospital with the view of closing parts of the hospital down," he said.

Mkhize said he hoped that fumigation at the hospital will start soon.

"We have also assigned specialists there. We must always be on the lookout. The infection can seep in from any institution. We must now trace all the contacts. It is a matter of serious concern and we are dealing with it," Mkhize said.

Last week, Netcare Group CEO, Dr Richard Friedland, said that the hospital's trauma unit had been closed and they were no longer taking on new admissions. Friedland said they were testing staff and patients at the facility. Netcare has also appealed to residents who visited the hospital from March 1, to contact the Department of Health.

On Tuesday, Mkhize announced that the country's total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 1749 with 13 deaths.

* If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za





The Mercury