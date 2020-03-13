5 ways to stay safe during load shedding

Durban - Home owners have been urged to test their security systems as a matter of urgency and to pay particular attention to the battery backup systems. The message comes from an armed response company, as South Africa once again finds itself in the midst of wide-spread load-shedding.

According to KwaZulu-Natal District Manager for Fidelity ADT, Vaughan Pillay, many people are under the incorrect assumption that their home alarm system is deactivated when the power supply is interrupted.

"However, if you have a stable and correctly programmed system coupled with a battery that is in a good condition, it will continue to protect the premises during a power outage,” he said.

He added that there are a number of practical steps that can be taken to ensure security is not compromised during any power cuts.

Some of these include ensuring that the alarm system has an adequate battery supply, that all automated gates and doors are secured and lastly to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to your security provider or the South African Police Service.