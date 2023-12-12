6 trucks torched in Amajuba Pass in northern KZN

The Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) in KZN has confirmed that six trucks were torched by protesters on the N11 near the Amajuba Pass in northern KZN on Monday, causing a backlog in traffic on the route to Johannesburg. Police have confirmed that they are investigating the matter.

The RTI spokesperson in KZN, Sindi kaNgidi Msimang, said the protest started on Sunday night and continued until about 9am or 10am on Monday. Six trucks were torched by protesters. “We don’t know the cause of the protest or reasons why the trucks were torched.” Msimang added that there was a huge backlog in traffic. “The N11 is a route that leads to Johannesburg so there was major congestion in traffic. We advised motorists on Monday that were heading to Johannesburg to delay or postpone the trips as we were unsure of the condition of roads for alternative routes to Johannesburg.

“Late on Monday evening the six trucks were cleared and, as of Tuesday morning, traffic was free-flowing.” KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police had opened cases of malicious damage to property, damage to infrastructure and intimidation. “This comes after at least six suspects, who reportedly concealed their faces with balaclavas, allegedly pointed at a truck driver with firearms, forced him out of the truck before breaking the window and setting the truck alight.”

Netshiunda added that three more trucks were also torched. “It is suspected that the community members who have been protesting for water and electricity in the area could be behind the incident, although the ongoing ATDF (All Truck Drivers Foundation) related activities could not be ruled out,” Netshiunda said. Investigations into the matter were under way, he added.