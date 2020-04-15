6 ways to maintain your car during lockdown

Durban - If your family cars or the cars in your fleet will not be used for the duration of the lockdown, it is advisable to take steps to prevent facing dead batteries once the lockdown is lifted. In addition to this, dirty cars, empty tanks and many other factors need to be considered as you lock up your vehicle for an extended period.

The managing director of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert, said storing a vehicle during this time can be easily achieved.

“If, however, you do not properly care for your vehicle during long periods where the car is not in use, it can result in additional maintenance and servicing costs," he said.

The following should be done: