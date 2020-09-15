7 firearms, 54 rounds of ammunition and a hand grenade recovered in KZN police operations

Durban - Police have recovered seven firearms, 54 rounds of ammunition and a hand grenade in two separate operations in Durban. Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said in Ekombe police recovered rifles, a shotgun and a revolver as well as 21 rounds of ammunition. She said four suspects were arrested. "The Ekombe Task Team followed up on intelligence about illegal hunting and proceeded to an area in the Ekombe forest in Qhudeni. Four men, aged between 39 and 67, were arrested and face charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition," she said. Police recovered rifles, a shotgun, a revolver and ammunition from three men accused of illegal hunting in KZN. Picture: Supplied In a separate operation in Wentworth, officers from the National Public Order Police were patrolling on Engelbrecht Road when they spotted Whist they were busy on Engelbrecht Road, they spotted a vehicle driving recklessly on the road. Gwala said officers stopped the vehicle and the suspect attempted to flee the scene.

"The police officers gave chase and the suspect resisted arrest but he was placed under arrest. The suspect’s vehicle was searched. A shotgun, hand grenade and 660 tablets of mandrax to the value of R33 000 was found inside the vehicle. Two pistols with 33 various rounds of ammunition was also found on the suspect,“ Gwala said.

Investigations revealed that one of the pistols was stolen during a house robbery at Wentworth during February 2020.

The 32-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, possession of drugs, reckless and negligent driving and resisting arrest.

He has since appeared in court and remains in custody pending his next appearance on September 18 where he is expected to make a formal bail application.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the teams for the recovery of the illegal firearms and the arrests

The Mercury