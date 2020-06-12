7 KZN schools closed for Covid-19, 29 in Eastern Cape

Durban - In less than a week of reopening, 29 Eastern Cape schools had to close due to Covid-19, the provincial Education Department said. Since Monday, a total of seven schools in KwaZulu-Natal have closed because of infections. Oceanview Primary School in Chatsworth and St Dominic’s Academy in Newcastle were forced to close their doors yesterday after teachers tested positive for the virus. Eastern Cape education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani confirmed the closure of the schools. “As the first week of learning and teaching occurs, we wish to confirm that across the province we have 20 positive cases of Covid-19 within the schooling system,” said Pulumani.

“We have 15 teachers, three pupils and two non-teaching staff who have contracted Covid-19. We also confirm that we have 48 persons under investigation in the province, according to our statistics.”

He said those testing positive should inform the school, circuit and district management teams as per standard operating procedure.

People classed as “under investigation” are those who have symptoms of the virus and have opted to undergo testing. This would necessitate the closure of a class or school.

“Our school support teams have been trained and capacitated with personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning agents to attend to any case that necessitates closure of the school.”

Schools do not need to be closed for an indefinite length of time, as cleaning occurs, said Pulumani.

“After advice from the Health Department on who needs to isolate and after cleaning has been done, schooling can resume,” he said.

The department said it would not put lives at risk and was adhering to regulations in the most stringent terms.

“Action will be taken against any principal who opens a school that has not been cleaned or where there is a lack of PPE,” Pulumani said.

In KZN, mass screening and testing took place at Oceanview Primary yesterday after a teacher tested positive for the virus.

At St Dominic’s Academy a teacher also tested positive for the virus but the school remained open. In a statement yesterday, the school said that one of its staff members was screened after complaining of a sore throat and a cough last Friday.

“The staff member was then immediately quarantined and did not gain entry into the safe zone. The staff member was then sent home and advised to go into immediate quarantine. It was later determined after testing that the staff member had tested positive for Covid-19,” the statement read.

The Newcastle school said it had ensured that all procedures, including sanitising, had taken place and that the school’s approved standard operating procedure was followed to ensure the safety of the pupils and staff. It called on parents to monitor their children.

National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA KZN spokesperson, Thirona Moodley, said they expected positive Covid-19 cases to emanate from schools once opened. She said all teacher unions had written to the Department of Education in May expressing their concerns and requested more time to prepare for the re-opening of schools.

“This stop-start process at schools where pupils or teachers test positive was expected and will cause great interruptions with teaching and learning. It’s rather unfortunate that already, in the first week that schools opened, there have been a number of teachers who tested positive.

“We could have been more prepared if we had a few more weeks before opening schools, but the minister announced the date of return without consultation with unions,” Moodley said.

The Mercury