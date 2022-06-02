7-year-old sole N3 crash survivor who was saved by his mother, reunited with family

Durban - The 7-year-old sole survivor of the N3 accident that claimed the lives of 16 people near Pietermaritzburg on Saturday has been discharged from Northdale Hospital where he was being treated for internal injuries after the horrific crash. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport said the boy was doing well and had been reunited with his father in Johannesburg.

Sixteen occupants of a Toyota Quantum, including the boy’s mother, were burnt beyond recognition after the minibus crashed into an overturned stationary truck and then caught alight. The boy’s mother managed to squeeze him through the window and handed him to a road traffic inspectorate officer who was at the scene attending to the overturned truck. The Department of Transport said it was grateful to the officer who helped save the boy.

“We commend the selfless work of the RTI officer who in rescuing the boy risked his own life,” said department spokesperson Thuba Vilane. The RTI officer’s vehicle was also burnt, though he was unharmed. The Toyota Quantum minibus was travelling from Gauteng to Harding and carried people from uMuziwabantu and Umzimkhulu local municipalities.

Umzimkhulu Local Municipality spokesperson Willie Mgcila confirmed that four families who lost their loved ones in the crash had been identified. “The mayor visited the families on Monday. “This is a sad situation.

“No one ever expects that the goodbye they give their family member when they get into a vehicle or taxi is an eternal one,” said Mgcila. He said a lot could be improved in how motorists behave on the road. Department of Social Development spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela said regular psycho-social support, trauma debriefing and trauma containment sessions would be conducted with the families who lost their relatives in the accident.

Meanwhile, since the fatal accident happened near where construction work was taking place, the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) said it had concluded that the accident was not caused by poor signage or traffic accommodation. “We held an emergency meeting on Sunday to ascertain whether or not traffic accommodation (traffic signs, lighting, concrete barriers) was the cause of the accident. “The roads agency has since established that on this construction zone it had employed safety measures that are far beyond just legal or contractual compliance,” said Dumisani Nkabinde, manager of Sanral’s Eastern region.