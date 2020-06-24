7.1 million South Africans without jobs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - South Africa’s unemployment rate hit a record high in the first quarter of this year as key sectors shed jobs, highlighting weakness in the economy even before it was battered by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the strict national lockdown at the end of March led to further economic pressure and massive job losses. Statistics SA’s quarterly labour force survey data released yesterday showed that the country’s unemployment levels hit a record high of 30.1%, up from 29.1% in the last quarter of 2019. According to the data, there were 7.1million people without jobs in the first quarter this year, up from 6.7million in the fourth quarter of last year. The expanded unemployment rate, which includes people who have given up job hunting, rose to 39.7% from 38.7% the previous quarter. Economists and business leaders yesterday said the data revealed just how weak the economy was ahead of the Covid-19 lockdown, which started on March 25, the effect of which had not been factored into the latest survey.

“Most of the survey would have happened even before people knew about Covid-19.

“We had the first case on March 5,” economist Mike Schussler said.

He predicted the numbers would be worse in the third and fourth quarters because many firms had benefited from the Unemployment Insurance Fund and government’s temporary relief scheme during the second quarter.

“We will only see what businesses are left standing afterwards. I have no doubt it will get worse. This is the tip of the iceberg. It now looks like there is a realistic chance of broader unemployment climbing to 50%. The next two quarters are going to be a disaster,” Schussler said.

He added that the unemployment rate had hit a record high although the country had sustained a high unemployment rate of more that 20% since 1997.

“There is no other country outside southern African, except perhaps the West Bank and Gaza, that has had more than two decades of over 20% of unemployment. Spain in the ’90s went to over 23% and 24 % and then back to 13%.

“We are now going over 30% and that says everything. Even if you look at India, they jumped from 22% to 23% during Covid-19. They were at 14% pre-Covid-19. It just says how deep in trouble we are. There is a societal problem and it’s going to lead to political and social instability. It contributes to crime, to hunger and to children stunting. We need to rethink a lot of things,” he said.

“We need jobs first, we must not worry about the quality of the jobs. Once we have unemployment down to 15%, then we can talk.”

Schussler said South Africa should look to countries like the US, Germany, the Netherlands and Greece, which had successfully reduced unemployment.

“South Africa should consider relaxing some labour laws, adopting business- friendly policies and focusing on appropriate infrastructure developments.

“It’s also about the attitude that local and foreign businesses perceive from government. If you look at the Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, Covid-19 performance and the naming and shaming of businesses: many felt like business was not appreciated in South Africa.

“He is now the minister of one of the highest unemployment rates in the world,” he said.

Efficient group economist Dawie Roodt said the figures reflected “only the beginning” of further job losses.

“In total we will lose 2 million jobs at least and unemployment will push up to 36% or 37% at least,” Roodt said.

He said the country needed to privatise state-owned entities, liberalise the labour market and address three critical issues: the centre of power in the ANC, Cosatu and the bloated civil service it represented, and the socialist ideology.

“I don’t believe we have an economic or financial problem in South Africa. We have a political problem. We have to know who is in charge of the ANC - is it Cyril Ramaphosa, or is it Tito Mboweni? Sometimes Mboweni says the opposite to Ramaphosa. Or is it Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma? We can’t do anything until we have an answer to that,” Roodt said.

He added that Cosatu had become “the tail wagging the dog”, and needed to be brought to heel to accept salary cuts and staff dismissals when employees were found guilty of burning infrastructure.

Chief executive for the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Commence Melanie Veness said the figures quoted by Stats SA were “frightening”, especially since they were based on the first three months of 2020.

She added that the job losses from the pandemic would be significant.

The chamber ran a survey of its members via the KwaZulu-Natal Business Chambers Council on how the pandemic impacted business. It found that 10.8% of business had already retrenched staff and 38.6% had cut wages and/or temporarily laid off staff.

“But the most alarming stat for me is the length of time that businesses expect to remain viable under current conditions - 7.8% of businesses for less than a month, a staggering 44.2% said between one and three months and this escalates to 72.8 % at the six-month mark,” Veness said.

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the rise in unemployment had not come as a surprise as the nationwide lockdown translated into huge losses for several businesses across various sectors of the economy, causing a spike in retrenchments and job losses.

Palesa Phili, the chamber’s chief executive, urged government to work with the private sector to ensure that the lifting of restrictions was rational and based on empirical data.

Phili said the chamber believed the tourism and construction sectors had been two of the hardest hit.

“The nationwide lockdown has brought many businesses in the tourism and hospitality and construction sectors to a complete halt, translating into huge losses in terms of revenue.

“This has significantly threatened job security on a large scale and further risks to business health, resulting in possible business closures,” she said.

National Treasury expects job losses to reach 7 million as a result of the pandemic, taking the unemployment rate as high as 50%.

Based on this projection, the Durban Chamber expected a further rise in unemployment.

“To help contain this spike, we encourage the government to work with the private sector to develop sustainable solutions. Business needs long-term relief,” Phili said.

The Mercury