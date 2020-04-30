The MercuryNews
Minister of COGTA, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS
8 things you can do under level 4 lockdown that you couldn't do under level 5

By Staff Writer Time of article published Apr 30, 2020

Durban - South Africans are eagerly anticipating the downgrade of lockdown regulations from level 5 to level 4, which comes into effect on Friday, May 1.

South Africa is currently in Day 35 of an extended lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, and the government is expected to gradually ease restrictions into various phases over the coming months.

Last night, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced a relaxation of lockdown regulations that will be effected from Friday. 

While the ban of cigarettes in still in place, here are some of the things we can look forward to:

  1. You can exercise. Cycling, running and walking will be allowed, however, only within your neighbourhood and within a 5km radius. Exercise will only be allowed between 6am and 9am.
  2. Those who had travelled home at the start of lockdown, will be allowed to return to cities where they work. They will be required to undergo quarantine for 14 days. 
  3. People will be able to buy winter clothing.
  4. Agricultural products will be exported.
  5. Postal and courier services will be allowed.
  6. e-Hailing services, taxis, buses and rail services will be opened.
  7. You can purchase a bigger variety of essential goods as well as educational books, stationery, office supplies and computers and cellphones.
  8. You can order fast food for delivery via online apps.
But make sure to grab a face mask before heading out.

