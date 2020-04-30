8 things you can do under level 4 lockdown that you couldn't do under level 5
Durban - South Africans are eagerly anticipating the downgrade of lockdown regulations from level 5 to level 4, which comes into effect on Friday, May 1.
South Africa is currently in Day 35 of an extended lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, and the government is expected to gradually ease restrictions into various phases over the coming months.
Last night, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced a relaxation of lockdown regulations that will be effected from Friday.
While the ban of cigarettes in still in place, here are some of the things we can look forward to:
- You can exercise. Cycling, running and walking will be allowed, however, only within your neighbourhood and within a 5km radius. Exercise will only be allowed between 6am and 9am.
- Those who had travelled home at the start of lockdown, will be allowed to return to cities where they work. They will be required to undergo quarantine for 14 days.
- People will be able to buy winter clothing.
- Agricultural products will be exported.
- Postal and courier services will be allowed.
- e-Hailing services, taxis, buses and rail services will be opened.
- You can purchase a bigger variety of essential goods as well as educational books, stationery, office supplies and computers and cellphones.
- You can order fast food for delivery via online apps.
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.
** If you think you have been exposed to Covid-19, please call the 24-hour hotline at 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za