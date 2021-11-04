80% of young people affected by a climate or environment related event

DURBAN – About 80% of young people say they have been directly affected by a climate- or environment-related event in South Africa, according to a Unicef South Africa U-Report poll, released ahead of young people’s day at COP26 on Friday. The climate poll was conducted through Unicef South Africa’s U-Report platform and received more than 3 600 responses, with 75% of those from young people up to the age of 24.

The U-Report is a platform managed by Unicef South Africa to encourage youth participation. The platform helps young people to have a voice on issues that matter to them and to access information, tools and services to influence positive social change. Of those impacted, 20% said their homes were damaged, 16% stated that their education was disrupted and 14% had limited access to safe water. Air pollution, drought, flooding, and water pollution top the reasons given for the impact. Christine Muhigana, Unicef South Africa representative said children and young people were already feeling the brunt of the climate crisis and environmental degradation.

“That’s why their voices need to be heard and why urgent investment in climate adaptation and mitigation efforts is needed to protect the services that children depend upon,” added Muhigana. Unicef said its findings were that there was optimism that the green economy could provide future employment, with 65% of young people polled stating that the sector would help, 25% were not sure and only 10% said it wouldn’t make a difference. Agriculture, tourism and renewable energy are the three areas identified as being of most interest to young people.

The majority polled also believed that the COP26 climate talks would make a difference in the climate fight, with only 13% saying there would be no positive impact. Unicef said the Just Energy Transition Partnership, announced this month between the governments of South Africa, France, Germany, the UK and US was a critical step forward to support South Africa’s transition to a low-carbon, climate resilient society that promotes employment and livelihoods. Muhigana said: “The future of South Africa’s children is at stake but there is hope that world leaders will commit to climate action that also strengthens the resilience of essential services that children rely on.”