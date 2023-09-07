80 South Durban residents graduate from computer school

Durban – Engen Computer School 2023 August graduation ceremony saw 80 locals from the south of Durban graduate. The school offers members of the community free introductory-level computer skills training with no age limit.

Course convener and training director, Sheryl Casalis, said since its inception in 2009, the school has frequently boasted a waiting list of unemployed school-leavers who reside in South Durban and are eager to upskill themselves. “The most recent 4-month course commenced in May, with another 80 local residents capped at a graduation ceremony on 24 August 2023. Prior to completing the course, 10 students secured employment and learnership opportunities.”

Some Engen Computer School graduates from the South Durban community who graduated in August with Engen facilitators. Picture: Supplied Casalis added you are never too old to learn new skills. “Two 63-year-old men and two 68-year-old women completed the course thanks to the patience and care of the facilitators.”

Casalis said she is pleased to see how many graduates have found jobs over the years or had been accepted onto Learnerships as a direct result of their training. Since 2009, She said the school has capped 2 851 people, providing them with a basic computer skills qualification aimed at boosting their chances of finding employment. “The Engen Community Computer School training makes a tangible difference to the attitudes of the people who attend the course.

“Many arrive feeling hopeless and not believing that they have the ability to learn how to use a computer.” Wentworth resident, Shaune Vernon said she secured a job before completing the course. “The course gave me a deeper understanding of computer programmes and with my new skills I can now set up budgets and do PowerPoint presentations,” said Vernon.

Vernon said she works at a preschool and dreams about opening her own school one day. “For anyone who hasn’t done the course, I highly recommend it as you need computer knowledge for virtually all job sectors these days,” she said. Nokukhanya Princess Qoza said that she found employment at Badelile Primary School while completing the course.

“The Engen training course helped me with time management, which is a very important skill in any working environment. Anyone still thinking about enrolling on the course will not be sorry. The course facilitators are excellent and when you have computer skills and the right knowledge so many new doors and job opportunities open to you,” said Qoza. Devina Reddy said she secured a learnership with a global market research company while completing the course. “The Engen Computer Course really benefited me as it helped to expand my skill set and access different applications with ease,” she said adding that she is now able to “perform certain tasks at a faster rate with more efficiency”.