87-year-old homeowner killed in Greenwood Park home invasion

Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder after four armed men stormed in Greenwood Park home and murdered an 87-year-old man during a home invasion in the early hours on Thursday morning. Spokesperson for Marshall Security, Kyle van Reenen, said at around 4am, the armed gang derailed the driveway gate and forced entry into the elderly man's home. "The armed suspects confronted the homeowner, demanding keys to the safe. Reports from the scene indicate one of the suspects subdued the victim with a pillow whilst his accomplices removed the safe from the wall. The suspects fled in an awaiting getaway vehicle. The homeowner was later declared deceased on the arrival of paramedics," he said. Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said the suspects ransacked the house, before fleeing with a TV, laptop, cash, cellphones and the safe. "Charges of robbery and murder were opened at Greenwood Park police station for investigation," she said.

The robbery and subsequent murder has sparked outrage in the community.

Ward councillor, Bobby Maharajh, said he was shocked and heartbroken by the senseless killing.

"The men entered the house and demanded the safe. Once it was given to them, there was no need to still kill the man," he said.

Maharajh described the resident as a friendly person who was very sprightly for his age.

"I grew up in front of him. He was like an uncle to me. He was very close to the family and we are devastated by what happened. He never married and didn't have any children. He lived with relatives and those who were in the house at the time, are too traumatised to speak," he said.

The man is expected to be buried on Thursday, as per Muslim religious rites.

In a separate incident, police are searching for a gang of men who were involved in an armed robbery in Manor Gardens on Thursday. It is alleged that a student was robbed of their belongings while walking along Queen Elizabeth Road.

The Mercury