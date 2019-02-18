DURBAN - Nine students were arrested at the Mangosuthu University of Technology today at the uMlazi campus after a student protest turned violent.



Students demanded fee concessions, the extension of library hours to 24 hours, more printers, the fee increment to be reversed and they claim some students have not received their allowances.





The issue of accommodation was raised last week but not raised in today’s meeting.





MUT Vice-Chancellor Dr Enoch Duma Malaza said management sat down for two sessions with the Student Representative Council and they are ready to sign an agreement with management.





“There are still a few outstanding issues but on their side, I think that they are making a commitment now that they are ready to sign an agreement with management,” said Malaza.





MUT Deputy vice-chancellor of Teaching and Learning, Professor Marcus Ramogale said in as far as the core function of teaching and learning is concerned classes have not started.





He said there were a few lectures that took place last week and the university was hoping classes would start today.





“The university and students have lost a lot of time so there will have to be a plan to recoup that lost time. So far we have three weeks behind us,” said Ramogale.





He said there will be a meeting tomorrow to determine when classes will resume.





Malaza said at this point the extent of the damage is unknown.





“The report that will go to the council will quantify the extent of the damage that has been done but the indications are that it’s not very extensive damage that we have seen so far,” he said.





Malaza added that one vehicle was overturned but not burnt.





Last night UKZN students from the University of KwaZulu-Natal threw bed frames and mattresses from windows at a residence on Hospital Road in the South Beach area.





Durban University of Technology (DUT) students marched to city hall with a list of demands.



