91-year-old among 1000 beneficiaries who received title deeds from eThekwini Municipality

Durban - EThekwini Municipality recently distributed 1 000 title deeds to residents from across the City. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, chairperson of Human Settlements and Infrastructure Themba Mvubu and MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Sipho Nkosi officiated the title deeds handover ceremony at the Cornubia Sports Field.

The City said in a statement on Thursday that the lives of around 1 000 families were changed for the better on 1 September when the City awarded them with the title deeds to their homes. It said having a title deed gives housing beneficiaries the right to ownership of their properties. The City said the title deed handover comes as Nkosi accelerates the Title Deed Restoration Programme as a priority in his office.

Through the programme, the Department hopes to speed up the opening of the formal property market in areas like Cornubia and other townships in eThekwini. “Among the recipients was 91-year-old Regina Mthalane from Chesterville who said she was relieved to have the title deed to her home,” said the municipality. Nkosi encouraged beneficiaries not to sell their houses. “We are aware that some people, after applying for and receiving houses, go on to sell it. We discourage the public from doing so,” he said.

He added that it was pleasing to see title deeds being awarded to residents from several different areas. Kaunda said it was a special occasion to give people rightful ownership. “We are restoring the dignity of people today through the title deed handover. The Cornubia Housing Project is continuing this year to meet the demand for housing. I encourage you to treat Municipal infrastructure with respect. We congratulate all the titles deeds beneficiaries today,” he said.