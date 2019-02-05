The stolen ring Picture: Supplied

Durban - A 91-year-old woman is pleading with the community to help find her ring, stolen in a robbery last month. The woman, a resident at an old aged home in Musgrave, is hopeful that her ring will be found. It is alleged that the woman was robbed at gunpoint and her personal belongings taken.

Last month, The Mercury reported that robbers stormed the complex and managed to hold up the security guard at the entrance.

The complex’s General Manager said the woman’s door was opened and she was washing dishes.

The suspects asked her for the ring and she tried to bend her finger so that it would not come off easily but they forced it off,” he said.

A television was also taken. The general manager added that they have also beefed up security at the home including additional security and lighting.

The matter is under investigation at Berea SAPS.

Anyone who can assist in locating the woman's ring is urged to contact Private Investigator, Miles Mowat on 082 763 0287.

- THE MERCURY