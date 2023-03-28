A bakkie, liquor and cash among items stolen from a Durban North business

Durban - A gang of robbers held up staff at a business in the Park Hill area of Durban North on Friday and made off with a bakkie, cash and liquor, among other items. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said at approximately 1.30pm the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted to a business robbery which had occurred at a client’s business premises in North Coast Road.

Powell said multiple armed response officers were immediately dispatched and arrived on scene a short while later. “It was later established that an unknown number of armed suspects entered the business premises and held up staff members at gunpoint before fleeing the business premises with cash, alcohol, other undisclosed items and a white Isuzu bakkie,” he said. According to Powell, details of the stolen vehicle were circulated to all Marshall’s armed response officers and special operations team members to be on the lookout.

He said that it had also been established that the stolen vehicle was fitted with a Matrix tracking device. “Our team members were immediately dispatched to assist with locating the stolen vehicle and just after 14h00 the vehicle was found abandoned on Umgeni Road in the Windermere area and recovered by our team members together with the Matrix ground team,” said Powell. Powell said the Greenwood Park SAPS were informed accordingly.

“The stolen vehicle was transported back to the Greenwood Park SAPS for further investigation and processing,” he said. In an unrelated incident on Friday, Powell said at approximately 12.20pm, members of Marshall’s special operations team were activated to assist Tracker SA with locating a Hyundai H1. He said the vehicle had been taken in a house robbery in the Westville area by an unknown number of armed suspects.

“After a lengthy track the vehicle was eventually found abandoned on Nubain Avenue in the Wiggins area (of Durban) and recovered by our team members, the Tracker ground team and the South African Police Service,” he said. Powell said the scene was secured and handed over to the SAPS for further investigation.