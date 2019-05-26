From left, Kwanalu chief executive Sandy la Marque, King Goodwill Zwelithini, Kwanalu vice-presidents Peter-John Hassard and Phenias Gumede, front, and Kwanalu president Andy Buchan.

DURBAN - A team of delegates from the Kwa­Zulu-Natal Agricultural Union, Kwanalu, recently met with King Goodwill Zwelithini to discuss the vital role organised agriculture plays in the future of an all-inclusive, productive and united sector in the province. The president of Kwanalu, Andy Buchan, together with chief executive Sandy La Marque, and vice-presidents Phenias Gumede and Peter-John Hassard, met the king and Prince Thulani Zulu in Durban to discuss solution-orientated initiatives for agrarian reform and rural development, sustained economic growth and agricultural challenges in KZN.

“His Majesty endorsed Kwanalu’s proactive approach to agrarian reform and rural development; we received a strong message of support from his Majesty with him urging us to continue to lobby for agriculture in the province,” said La Marque of the meeting. The issues discussed included safety and security and in particular farm attacks and murders, stock theft, labour issues, CSI initiatives and natural resources.

Land reform and rural development areas debated included sustainable solution-orientated initiatives, infrastructure, training, mentorship, economic growth, rural development and social integration.

“This was a highly productive and positive meeting,” said La Marque.

