A nine-month-old baby died on the first day of enrolment at a crèche near Verulam

Durban - A nine-month-old baby boy died at a crèche in the Zwelisha area near Verulam on Tuesday. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said it had been the first day that the baby attended the crèche.

Balram said the child was declared deceased at about 4pm. He said a caregiver contacted Rusa after they discovered the infant unresponsive in a bed. “Rusa medics were immediately dispatched and on arrival, discovered a large crowd gathered in the yard. The child was naked and wrapped in a blanket. Medics examined the minor and discovered that he showed no signs of life,” said Balram.

Balram said reports from the scene indicated that the baby was enrolled at the crèche on Tuesday, July 18. “He allegedly fell asleep while being fed lunch. Caregivers discovered him unresponsive approximately four (hours) later when they conducted a wellness check,” he said. Balram said the circumstances leading up to his death were yet to be established.

Police have been approached for comment. Meanwhile, Rusa reported on Monday that a four-year-old child was electrocuted in Canelands in Verulam. Balram said Fazira Aina was killed after she made contact with an illegal electricity connection in Canelands.

Four-year-old Fazira Aina was electrocuted by a live illegal connection in Canelands in Verulam. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa) He said residents from the informal area contacted Rusa at about 13.14pm.

“Reaction officers and Rusa medics were immediately dispatched and on arrival were informed that the child was expedited privately to Osindisweni Government Hospital (OGH),” said Balram. Balram said Rusa members made contact with the Aina family, who confirmed that the child was pronounced deceased on arrival at the hospital. “It was alleged that the child had lunch at her uncle’s residence. He was locking his home and was expected to escort the child to her residence after they had lunch together. Aina was electrocuted after she allegedly held on to an illegal electricity connection running along the fence.