Picture: Danie van der Lith

Durban - The Automobile Association has described the newly legislated Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act as more of a money-spinner than a system that seeks to impose harsh penalties on errant drivers.At face value, the demerit system seeks to create revenue instead of making the roads safer,” AA spokesperson Layton Beard said. The AA believed that in its current form, the act was flawed. “In principle we are in favour of a demerit system for drivers. It is something we have always supported. However, the act is worrisome and raises questions around the practicality of the system’s implementations,” the AA said.

The act was officially signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week. Under the new law, drivers will be demerited for road offences, with the hope that it will lead to a massive decrease in road fatalities.

The AA said the piloted roll-out of Aarto in Tshwane and Joburg had not been implemented properly as only fines and no demerit points were issued.

“This means amendments to the bill were made without proper testing of the system. The existing system had also proved to be largely unsuccessful, especially when measured against fatal road crashes in the province.

“In 2014, there were 2 136 fatal road crashes in Gauteng, in 2015 there were 2171, 2385 in 2016 and 2398 in 2017. Instead of declining, the crashes increased, all while the limited Aarto implementation was in force,” the AA said.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said they had opposed the bill from the start. Outa portfolio manager for transport, Rudie Heyneke, highlighted the failures of the pilot projects, adding that the focus should be on road safety and not on an administratively complicated system.

“We are also concerned that the new act will be used to force Gauteng motorists to pay e-tolls by making it an offence to ignore such road signs, which could include those listing e-tolls charges. We need solutions on road safety, but this isn’t one of them,” he said.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the Aarto Act. He said they were assessing law enforcement activities in Tshwane and Joburg and would be further engaging officials from all spheres of government.

The Mercury