Abahlali accuses Durban municipality of breaking its promise

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Abahlali baseMjondolo has accused the eThekwini Municipality of continuing with the evictions of residents from informal settlements. Abahlali leader S’bu Zikode said the municipality evicted residents from the Ekuphumeleleni settlement, near Shallcross in Ward 17 on Friday, when it demolished eight houses. He said five houses were demolished on Sunday. Zikode said the government had made a promise there would be no evictions during the lockdown, but the municipality had defied it. He said the settlement was established as a land occupation in October last year.

“No court order was produced and therefore the evictions were illegal and criminal.

“They were also in violation of the rules governing the national state of disaster,” he said.

In addition, Zikode said the municipality had gone against the Justice Minister and the UN Special Rapporteur on Housing who called for a moratorium on all evictions during this crisis.

“To our knowledge, the municipality has become the first state organ to break the law and all the precautionary measures that the president has directed all of us to obey,” he said.

Abahlali called for action to be taken against municipal officials and the security company involved in the evictions.

Zikode said four of the 23 settlements that were promised water received Jojo tanks on Sunday.

“We have been struggling for access to clean and safe water for all since 2005 and we welcome the provision of water to these settlements. We are also pleased that the tap in Vusimuzi in Tembisa has been fixed,” said Zikode.

EThekwini Municipality said that despite the lockdown, they were alerted that residents continued to take advantage of the opportunity to invade the land.

Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city could not win the war against land invasion alone, but needed residents to be fully on board.

“Bearing testimony to the fact that we are taking land invasion seriously, is that the city has a fully fledged unit whose sole responsibility is to deal with land invasions during this time,” said Mayisela.

He added that the municipality’s Land Invasion Unit, which falls under the Security Management Unit, would be fully operational during the lockdown as an essential service.

The Mercury