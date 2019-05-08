Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Shack dwellers’ movement Abahlali baseMjondolo announced yesterday that it would vote for the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP) in today’s elections. The political party was formed by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa last year.

Abahlali’s leader S’bu Zikode said in a briefing at Diakonia Centre in Durban yesterday that the party had made no empty promises to them.

“The SRWP has called on all working- class people, employed and unemployed, to join forces where power will rest in the hands of the majority. This call resonates with our daily struggle, hence we have decided to support them in this election,” said Zikode.

Last year, an Abahlali membership audit in KwaZulu-Natal exceeded 55000 members and the movement has expanded to other provinces.

In 2014, Abahlali endorsed the DA as it said at the time it wanted to unsettle the ANC.

Zikode said Abahlali members would not become members of SRWP, as the movement preferred to keep its autonomy.

“We hope we can build unity between all the progressive forces among the working class, including precariously employed, unemployed and impoverished people,” he said.

With the province recently hit by protests by frustrated residents taking to the streets demanding services, while some invaded private property in search of safer, developed land to build their own houses, Zikode has urged the disgruntled people to vote.

Zikode denied allegations that Abahlali had been involved in the recent land invasion incidents in Durban. He said authorities continued to attack impoverished black people.

“The Azania land occupation in Ward 29 in Mayville has come under serious attack from the local state. A total of 76 homes were demolished and burnt by the Anti-Land Invasion Unit yesterday on Monday. At the same time that people are promised a better life and asked to vote, they are rendered homeless by a violent state acting outside of the law,” he said.

Political analyst Protas Madlala said Abahlali had a lot of members but there was no guarantee they would all vote for the socialist party.

“It might help them to get maybe a seat or two in Parliament,” he said.

THE MERCURY