Durban - The Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH) in Chatsworth says it is pleading with the eThekwini Municipality not to disconnect its electricity again this week as this would have a devastating impact on those in its care. Naren Pattundeen, ABH CEO, said this would jeopardise the care of more than 400 elderly and disabled residents as well the 100 children in the home.

He said that on Tuesday, eThekwini officials from the electricity department switched off the electricity at the home. He added that they informed him that they owed R27 000 for rates and over R400 000 for electricity. Pattundeen said he wrote to the municipality on the same day and the electricity was restored but he got another notice yesterday that a disconnection would be carried out if payment was not made.

He added that while they were not trying to avoid paying the electricity amount, they should not be owing for rates as it was a public benefit organisation and should be exempt from rates. According to eThekwini’s rates policy for 2023/24, the municipality may grant a rates exemption, which must be applied for, if a property serves as an “orphanage, non-profit retirement village, life-rights scheme, old-age home, or residential facility for physically and or mentally disabled persons”. He said the officials had asked for R200 000 to be paid for the electricity to avoid disconnection.

“We normally pay R100 000 for electricity and there’s no way we would have an extra R100 000 to pay. We care for over 400 elderly people and over 100 children. How will we care for them if we don’t have lights? We need power for the daily running of this place. “We are not running away from the bill. All we are asking for is understanding that we can only pay R100 000 a month and that is all we can afford and we will pay a little extra towards the outstanding light bill. This is not a business, this is an NPO that looks after the elderly and children.” Leeka Roopchund, principal of the ABH children’s home, said the home takes care of vulnerable children.

“If the lights had to be switched off, I don’t think the children will be able to manage. It would be very difficult and would also impact the care, education and cooking of food for the children.” Kogie Govender, senior social worker and strategic manager of older people and special needs at ABH, said that they care for people who are bed-bound, wheelchair-bound, with chronic illness, who need special care 24 hours a day. “We provide social care, physiotherapy and provide all the comforts of home because they have been traumatised, been abused and neglected. We do things such as bathing them, giving them medication and food, and taking them to the hospital where necessary.

“I am very concerned about this (electricity disconnection) as this will stop things like a hot bath for the elderly, washing their clothes, as we have 24-hour laundry service. “It will also affect cooking three meals a day as we can’t be using the gas stove all the time. “Imagine having over 400 people in darkness, that is total neglect and not acceptable. We are an NPO and we take care of people. How can they stop this basic care of elderly people and children?”