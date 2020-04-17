ABH home driver attacked on his way to fetch nurses

Durban - A driver from the Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH), in Chatsworth, was attacked and robbed while on his way to fetch nurses in the front line of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. He was waiting at a petrol station at Isipingo Rail when he was pulled out of the vehicle and attacked by two men who stole his cellphone, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said. Naren Pattundeen, interim chief executive at ABH, said staff were considered family and it was heartbreaking that their driver had to endure such violence. “Our drivers dedicatedly wake up early and pick up our nurses who are in the front line of the Covid-19 pandemic virus,” said Pattundeen. He said the driver, 45, sustained injuries to his back and leg and was treated at Chatsmed Hospital.

As an essential service operator, which offers 24-hour nursing and health care to the elderly, mentally and physically challenged, children, and victims of domestic violence, the organisation has remained opened during the lockdown.

“The robbery and assault were appalling. As a charity, we try our best to ensure the well-being of our residents and staff,” said Pattundeen.

He said despite being anxious about contracting Covid-19, staff continued to work during the national lockdown to provide assistance and support to the vulnerable.

“It’s sad to think that a simple pick-up escalated to our driver being attacked and robbed,” said Pattundeen.

The home, which is partly funded through fundraising and the government, said it was grateful to donors who have enabled them to cover transport costs to pick up essential staff.

“Our essential staff are the heroes that are bravely coming to work on a daily basis,” said Pattundeen.

