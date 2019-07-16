Shalan Sewshanker

Durban - EIGHT years after three people died in an alleged drunk driving crash, the man accused of the crimes appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court yesterday. The case against Shalan Sewshanker was initially withdrawn after the 2011 incident, but has been reinstated.

Sewshanker faces charges of driving under the influence, three counts of culpable homicide and disregarding a red traffic light at excessive speed.

The State alleges that Sewshanker was driving his white BMW in 2011 when he allegedly jumped a light and hit a blue VW Polo at the R102 and Ottawa intersection in Verulam, killing Marlon Pillay, 32, Eureka Govender, 30, and Duveshnee Naicker, 24.

The victims were on their way home from work.

Pillay and Govender were declared dead on the scene while Naicker died later in hospital.

Sewshanker has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and in his statement denied that he was under the influence of liquor while driving.

He admits that an accident took place but has denied that he disregarded the red light and put it to the State to prove his negligence.

Sewshanker said that as he approached the intersection he reduced his speed and continued driving because the light was green for him.

He said there were a number of vehicles at the intersection waiting to turn right which blocked his view of the cars waiting to turn across his path.

“All of a sudden a blue VW Polo turned right in front of me and across my path. I had no opportunity to react or take evasive action.

“This vehicle then collided with my vehicle. I was in no way to blame for the accident,” said Sewshanker.

Prosecutor Rakesh Singh called two witnesses, who both testified that the accused was driving at a high speed.

Valoo Chetty said as he was stopped he saw a Polo waiting to turn and then spotted a speeding BMW in his rear-view mirror.

Chetty said the BMW drove through the red traffic light and collided with the Polo.

“I went up to the driver and said ‘you hit the red robot’ and he denied it,” said Chetty.

Second witness Rajesh Bridgelal said he noticed the BMW due to the sound of the engine, which indicated its “high speed”.

Bridgelal was brought to tears as he recalled the moments after the collision as he tried to assist the occupants of the Polo. The witness said the driver had no pulse and he heard “groans” from the women in the back seat. He said Naicker was still alive when she was removed from the car.

“She held on to my hand. I told her she was going to be okay. She kept asking me to stay with her and she asked me to call her dad,” said Bridgelal as he wiped the tears from his eyes.

Bridgelal said his wife, who was with him, then told him that Sewshanker was trying to flee the scene.

He said he ran over to find a crowd that had gathered to argue with Sewshanker and his parents.

“I told him ‘please, you cannot leave the accident scene’,” Bridgelal told the court.

The trial continues.

The Mercury