ACDP demands thorough investigation into irregularities in Msunduzi Municipality

The ACDP in the Msunduzi Municipality has called for the Section 106 investigation launched into the municipality to leave no stone unturned and root out all irregularities taking place in the province's capital city.
ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said there have been many concerning issues happening in the city.
It was announced recently that the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs ( Cogta) has launched a Section 106 investigation that will look into a variety of issues in the municipality.
The Mercury understands that senior government officials, including former MECs, have begun work on this investigation this week.
Cogta MEC, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, authorised Section 106 forensic investigations into the Msunduzi, KwaDukuza, and Nongoma Municipalities. The investigations will specifically address allegations concerning:
- Abuse of municipal assets
- Elevated levels of political instability
- Political interference in procurement processes
- Deficiencies in consequence management
- Contraventions of Supply Chain Management (SCM) regulations
- Irregularities in recruitment procedures
- Instances of maladministration, fraud, and corruption
Niemand stated that it is clear that Cogta has sufficient evidence to institute such an investigation. He noted that supply chain management is a critical area "where corruption lurks".
He added that uncontrolled and unmonitored legal expenses are a real concern and raise questions about whether it is simply another way to rip off the ratepayers.
“Creditors are not paid as prescribed by the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), and it has become impossible for service providers to survive. A number of crucial service providers have refused to supply the municipality due to its inability or refusal to pay them. Another area of investigation is human resources (HR), particularly recruitment. People are being employed without the required experience and qualifications. This is an area of corruption where politicians collude with the administration to the detriment of the ratepayer," he said.
He said the ACDP looks forward to monitoring the required disciplinary action, civil recoveries, and the criminal prosecution process that should follow from the investigation's findings.
"The ACDP will leave no stone unturned in bringing those who have undermined good governance and brought Msunduzi financially to its knees to book.
"Msunduzi has never in its entire history experienced a worse financial situation. The acting Municipal Manager spelled it out clearly at the last council meeting that we have a cash crisis. Ridding the municipality of the rotten apples is a priority for the ACDP," he said.