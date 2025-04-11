ACDP demands thorough investigation into irregularities in Msunduzi Municipality

The ACDP in the Msunduzi Municipality has called for the Section 106 investigation launched into the municipality to leave no stone unturned and root out all irregularities taking place in the province's capital city. ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said there have been many concerning issues happening in the city.

It was announced recently that the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs ( Cogta) has launched a Section 106 investigation that will look into a variety of issues in the municipality. The Mercury understands that senior government officials, including former MECs, have begun work on this investigation this week. Cogta MEC, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, authorised Section 106 forensic investigations into the Msunduzi, KwaDukuza, and Nongoma Municipalities. The investigations will specifically address allegations concerning:

Abuse of municipal assets

Elevated levels of political instability

Political interference in procurement processes

Deficiencies in consequence management

Contraventions of Supply Chain Management (SCM) regulations

Irregularities in recruitment procedures

Instances of maladministration, fraud, and corruption Niemand stated that it is clear that Cogta has sufficient evidence to institute such an investigation. He noted that supply chain management is a critical area "where corruption lurks". He added that uncontrolled and unmonitored legal expenses are a real concern and raise questions about whether it is simply another way to rip off the ratepayers. “Creditors are not paid as prescribed by the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), and it has become impossible for service providers to survive. A number of crucial service providers have refused to supply the municipality due to its inability or refusal to pay them. Another area of investigation is human resources (HR), particularly recruitment. People are being employed without the required experience and qualifications. This is an area of corruption where politicians collude with the administration to the detriment of the ratepayer," he said.